Coronavirus: Parents not taking sick children to hospital over COVID-19 fears, says leading doctor

Parents of seriously ill children are not taking them to hospital because of fears over the coronavirus, according to a leading doctor.



Dr Sanjay Patel, a consultant in paediatric infectious diseases at Southampton Children’s Hospital, said fewer children were being brought to the emergency department with conditions such as appendicitis, dehydration and sepsis – but those who are being brought in are more severely ill.

He said some parents were not seeking help as they were worried their child could contract COVID-19 in hospital, while others assume that all illnesses are being caused by coronavirus.

Dr Patel said: “These are extremely challenging and worrying times for families and I can’t stress how important it is to follow the government advice about social distancing in order to slow down the speed of COVID-19.

“However, I’m really worried there is a very real risk that some children with illnesses such as appendicitis, dehydration or even sepsis are not being brought to see healthcare professionals as quickly as they would be normally.

“We are seeing fewer children than we would expect to see at this time of year, particularly through our emergency department, and those we are seeing who do not have COVID-19 are more severely unwell.

“We’ve seen evidence of this in Hampshire as well as across the country.” Dr Patel has helped to develop national guidance on children’s health which will allow parents to assess when they should seek medical help.

A red, amber and green traffic light system advises them when they should seek urgent medical advice.