Coronavirus claims further 31 victims in Portugal bringing total to 535

Coronavirus has claimed a further 31 victims in Portugal in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 535.

The country’s Directorate General for Health (DGS) also confirmed today the number of those infected has risen to 16,934, with 349 new cases overnight. While infections are up by 2.1 per cent, the government said this is the lowest rise this month.

There are currently 1,187 patients in hospital in Portugal, 188 in ICU, with the number of recoveries unchanged at 277.

-- Advertisement --

According to today’s health authority’s bulletin, the Northern region continues to be the most affected, with 9,884 cases of infection and 303 deaths recorded.

The Lisbon and Tagus Valley region follows, with 3,819 confirmed cases, but with fewer deaths (96) than the central region of Portugal, which has recorded 123 deaths.

In the Algarve, where nine people have died, there are currently 284 infections, while Alentejo has recorded no fatalities, and 140 cases of infection.

Ninety-four people have tested positive in the Azores, where there have been four deaths and Madeira has recorded 59 infections.

Some 3,264 people are awaiting test results.



