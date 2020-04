French President Emmanuel Macron made the announcement on the lockdown as the country saw a further 574 people die from COVID-19, bringing France’s total death toll to 14,967.

France’s coronavirus lockdown measures will remain in place until at least May 11, the country’s president has announced. The country has been on lockdown since March 17, far longer than the UK.

President Emmanuel Macron’s announcement raises fears that the UK will have to follow similar measures for more than a month.