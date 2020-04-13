China may be facing a second wave as they see 108 new cases, its highest daily tally in five weeks

China has recorded 108 new coronavirus cases, marking the highest daily tally for more than five weeks and fanning fears of a second wave.

More than 90 per cent of these infected people have entered the country from abroad following the lift of travel restrictions.

Having largely stamped out domestic transmission of the disease, China has been slowly easing curbs on movement as it tries to get its economy back on track. But there are fears that a rise in imported cases could spark a second wave of COVID-19. The northeastern border with Russia has quickly become a frontline in the fight against a resurgence of the coronavirus epidemic.

The 108 new cases reported on Sunday are up from 99 a day earlier, marking the highest daily tally since March 5.

The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China now stands at 82,160 as of Sunday, and 3,341 people have died.

On the worst day of China’s outbreak, on February 12, there were over 15,000 new cases recorded.

Though the number of daily infections across China has dropped sharply from that peak, China has seen the daily toll creep higher after hitting a trough on March 12.

It’s largely been blamed on international travel. Imported cases accounted for a record 98 of the 108 reported on Sunday.

Half involved Chinese nationals returning from Russia’s Far Eastern Federal District, home to the city of Vladivostok.

The border to Russia is closed, except to Chinese nationals who are crossing into the Heilongjiang province.

The route has become one of few options available for people trying to return home after Russia stopped flights to China except for those evacuating people.