Cataluña regional government’s Culture department, urged people to maintain the tradition of Sant Jordi even during lockdown

CATALANS will not, after all, celebrate Sant Jordi on April 23 by giving books as gifts.

Recently, Mariangela Villalonga, who heads the regional government’s Culture department, urged people to maintain the tradition even during lockdown.

“Culture and books are a basic necessity and we’ll bring them into our homes on Sant Jordi’s day, observing all health measures,” Villalonga said.

Martitxell Budo, Generalitat spokeswoman immediately overruled her.

“We have asked people to buy only what is strictly necessary,” Budo announced, pointing out that books could also be read online.

“We can still find a way to continue reading and, above all, avoid buying anything apart from essential items to cut down on deliveries for online purchases,” the spokeswoman said.

Budo’s announcement was welcomed by a group of 40 bookshops who had already issued a statement, promoting a scheme with orders paid in advance and collected when they can open to the public once more.



