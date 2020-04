Deaths in Spain have soared past 17,000 for the first time as the global health crisis continues to escalate.

THE Spanish health ministry has announced a massive jump as the number of infections rose sharply by 17,000 – the total cases hit 169,496.

The Spanish Health Ministry also confirmed a further 517 people have died from Covid-19 taking the total number of deaths to 17,489,

The number of deaths so far on Monday is below the 619 new deaths recorded on Sunday.