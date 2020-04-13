A quick guide to what you can and can’t do in Spain from the Costa Del Sol to the Costa Blanca in the latest lockdown phase

Today will see staff returning to work in non-essential services that stopped two weeks ago in Spain. However, the rest of the population needs to stay under house arrest, and respect the country’s State of Alarm and lockdown measures. Here’s a list of what you can and can’t do in Spain’s latest lockdown phase.

Who can return to work?

-- Advertisement --

All those employees that can’t work remotely in the non-essential sectors that support essential services can return to work. This also includes industries such as construction sites and legal/financial services. Many of the non-essential staff returning to work today, are linked to essential health and food sectors, and also includes the press, newsstands, telecommunications, the energy sector, etc.

Which sectors remain closed for work?

Those services that involve public-facing jobs, which are considered not essential, such as bars, restaurants (except those offering a delivery service), hotels, leisure activities, sports centres, etc must remain closed. All commercial activities, apart from supermarkets and those selling fresh foods or vital products, must not reopen. Domestic employees, such as house cleaners, cooks, etc must not work, unless they are caring for an elderly or a vulnerable person with special needs or a disability. All school/university students will receive online instructions as teachers will continue to deliver online classes.

Who can go out and when during State of Alarm?

The State of Alarm restrictions continue to apply. All citizens can only leave their home to for a justified cause such as to buy essential products, travel to and from work, go to the bank, travel to care for an elderly/vulnerable person or go to a medical facility/pharmacy. You can also take the dog out for a short work. Minors, however, cannot walk the dog or go to the park. All outings must be made solo, unless accompanied by an elderly or vulnerable person, or a minor.





How to protect yourself outdoors?

The Government recommends the use of masks if social distancing measures can’t be respected, such as on public transport. The Government also recommends maintaining a distance of between one and two meters between people. It also recommends frequent hand washing, and to disinfect all objects used outside the home, including glasses and phones.

How to protect yourself if you are returning to work?

If you are working in closed environments and in contact with other people, the Spain’s Health Ministry recommends you separate your work clothes straight away and put them in a hot wash (60-90 degrees). If you have Covid-19 symptoms, or you have been in contact with a person who has been diagnosed positive for Covid-19, you must isolate yourself and refrain from going to work. Staff who cannot maintain a distance of two metres between one another must wear a mask. Employers must allow staggered start and finish times to avoid overcrowding at work and on public transport. The Government also recommends travelling to work on your own, ideally in your own transport if possible.

What activities remain prohibited?

Going for a run or walks are still prohibited, as is taking a child out without a justified cause. Travelling to a secondary residence, or other destination such as meeting friends, at their homes or outside, is not permitted. Cinemas, theatres, bars and restaurants, as well as shops selling non-essential products/services cannot reopen. No parties or gatherings are allowed. Access to churches and places of worship are only allowed if security and distance measures are followed, however ceremonies are not allowed. Funeral or cremation services can only be attended by a maximum of three people. Visits to elderly care homes and hospitals also remain forbidden.