A different role for Spains Royal Guard as they patrol the streets

SPAIN’S Guardia Real, the military unit that serves King Felipe VI, are out on the Madrid streets.

They have left behind their royal duties that principally involve providing an escort for the royal family and visiting foreign heads of state.

-- Advertisement --

Currently they are patrolling the city on foot or horseback, checking that Madrid’s population are not flouting the lockdown restrictions.

They are also disinfecting care homes for the elderly and other communities classed as vulnerable, which includes convents where most of the nuns are in the at-risk age group.

Using thermal-fog generators and a rapid-action chemical agent made by Bayer that kills the virus in eight seconds on doorknobs, banisters, handrails, baths and other “hot zones.”

The 1,500 members, of whom 10 percent are women, are drawn from Spain’s Army, Navy, Air Force and associated military corps.

Out on street patrols they have found that citizens who feel uncomfortable when confronted by the police or Guardia Civil are less uneasy when they are stopped by the Royal Guard.





“We are here to be seen as much as anything else so that people take quarantine seriously,” an officer explained.