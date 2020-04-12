Why Covid-19 is fatal for many yet thousands of people don’t realise they have it

SCIENTISTS around the world are researching day and night to find out as much as possible about Covid-19, that’s currently stealing the lives of thousands across the globe.

Almost 17,000 people have sadly died in Spain from the deadly disease with 1,795,747 CONFIRMED cases worldwide.

-- Advertisement --

But why is the virus fatal for some and not for others?

Here, scientists give their theories on why Covid-19 symptoms have left some unaware they even have the disease while others have been left fighting for their lives, barely able to breathe and hooked up to ventilators.

Age and underlying health conditions are thought to play a major factor.

Medical professionals have deemed people are at increased risk if they are aged 70 or older, are pregnant or have conditions such as cancer, heart conditions, asthma or are prone to getting infections.

Dr Otto Yang, of UCLA, told the LA Times: “It [Covid-19] makes people sick in two ways. Initially, people get fever and cough, and some other symptoms. In this phase, the virus is causing direct damage and infection to cells in the lungs.





“Some patients get better after this point, but others get severe inflammation in their lungs and other organs, and that can be life-threatening. This appears to be the immune system reacting severely to the virus.”

And on why it affects people so differently, he added: “The simple answer is we don’t know for sure. The big risk factors are diabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic lung disease and age.

“But how each of those contribute to mortality rates is not entirely clear, and they may not contribute in the same way.

“I think of the immune system like the police and the virus like criminals.

“If the criminals are easily brought under control, then the police don’t do much collateral damage to the city. But if there is an all-out war with equally matched sides, there is a lot of collateral damage. That’s what we are seeing in the sickest patients.”

According to a study in Iceland, it is possible that half of people with the disease might be completely unaware they have even had it.

Dr Edward Jones-Lopez of USC said: “The data tell us that about 50 per cent of people who acquire the infection develop either no symptoms at all or very mild symptoms to the point that they don’t even know they have it.

“Among the other 50 per cent, the estimates are that about 30 per cent develop overt symptoms from mild to moderate.

“The last 20 per cent are the ones that develop severe symptoms, and those are the ones that are ending up in the hospital.

“We don’t really understand the predictors for who gets critically ill. It may be related to how a person’s particular immune system reacts with the virus that is responsible for how severely it will affect them.”

Public health contributor Kathryn Jacobsen also believes it affects people differently as “humans are not machines” and our bodies react in unique ways.

She highlighted that age and health status seem to be the major factors, however.

She believes tobacco use, nutritional status at both the macronutrient level and micronutrient level, medications, individual body chemistry, and genetics are among the many possible factors to consider.

Another possible factor in what symptoms a coronavirus infection presents is the level of exposure.

“Stepping into an office building that once had someone with the coronavirus in it is not as dangerous as sitting next to that infected person for an hour-long train commute.

“Low-dose infections can even engender immunity, protecting against high-dose exposures in the future.”