WATCH: Police cuff armed robbers targeting pharmacies during coronavirus lockdown in Spain’s capital Madrid

A TRIO of armed robbers targeting Madrid pharmacies since the start of the coronavirus lockdown are under arrest.

Detenidos tres atracadores que asaltaban farmacias en #Madrid. Esgrimían armas de fuego para amenazar a los empleados y así poder sustraer la recaudación de la caja y huir del lugar a la carrera. Se han esclarecido 11 robos cometidos en farmacias de la capital. pic.twitter.com/ODJmqC2bVF — Policía Nacional (@policia) April 12, 2020

Police reported the three hit 11 pharmacies in the capital, going in brandishing firearms to threaten employees and getting away with the contents of the cash registers.

Last week police made two arrests for eight other thefts from Madrid pharmacies since the state of alarm came into force.

A plain-clothes officer sussed the duo were about to rob an establishment in the Carabanchel district and frustrated their plans, leading to their detention.



