Trump Sending Easter Video Greetings to Homebound Coronavirus-Hit Americans

PRESIDENT Trump used his Twitter account to send good wishes to Americans celebrating their strangest-ever Easter.

Trump noted that this year’s is “much different” with many people having to observe the holiday from their homes amid the Covid-19 pandemic..

-- Advertisement --

“But this Easter will be much different than others because in many cases, we’ll be separated — physically only — from our churches. We won’t be sitting there next to each other, which we’d like to be. And soon, we’ll be again,” Trump said in a recorded video message.

“But right now, we’re keeping separation. We’re getting rid of the plague,” he said, adding, “Celebrate, bring the family together like no other, we have a lot to be thankful for. Happy Easter, everybody.”

In an interview over the weekend, Trump said the decision about when to reopen the US economy that has been ravaged by the pandemic will be made based on “facts” and “instinct.”

“A lot of very smart people, a lot of professionals, doctors and business leaders are a lot of things that go into a decision like that,” Trump said on Fox News’.

“And it’s going to be based on a lot of facts and a lot of instinct also. Whether we like it or not, there is a certain instinct to it.”





He said his administration is putting together a council of “some of the most distinguished leaders in virtually every field” and “we’ll be making that decision fairly soon.”

Trump also acknowledged that it would be the “toughest decision that I ever made and hopefully the most difficult I will ever have to make.”