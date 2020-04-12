Spain´s La Liga is Seeing Real Sociedad as First Club Returning to Training

TRAINING will resume for Real Sociedad in the next few days, as the La Liga Primera division side gets ready to become the first top-flight team to pick formal group work.

The club, based in San Sebastian in Spain´s northern Basque Country, has announced a series of precautionary measures for their players.

Their squad will be allowed to train in reduced groups, with medical staff overseeing the sessions.

Small groups of a maximum of two or three players are allowed to train together with a recommended Covid-19 test upon arrival for training.

La Liga has been suspended since the beginning of March and league president Javier Tebas has said that football in Spain is unlikely to resume until the end of May at the very earliest.

If the action does pick up, then it will almost certainly be without any spectators, as La Liga is desperate to fulfil the remaining fixtures of the current campaign to stop the loss of many millions of euros from TV contract holders.

As far as Real Sociedad are concerned, they have a really good chance of getting into next season´s Champions League tournament, as they occupy fourth place in the table.



