Spain´s Costa Blanca sees Illegal Birthday Party Raided by Guardia Civil

SEVEN people in the Guardamar area of the southern Costa Blanca have been sanctioned under the State of Alarm for attending a birthday barbeque.

A resident phoned the Guardia Civil to tell them an illegal gathering was taking place in a community area of an undisclosed urbanisation in the municipality.

-- Advertisement --

Officers arrived to find a birthday party being staged, with alcohol and food being served.

Seven party guests aged between 19 and 32 were subsequently denounced for breaking the current isolation laws.