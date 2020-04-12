Spain’s Costa Almeria takes delivery of tens of thousands of face masks to help prevent coronavirus spread

ALMERIA has taken delivery of tens of thousands of face masks this weekend.

The Spanish Government has sent 160,000 to the province’s sub-delegation. Distribution of the masks to the key locations like the railway and bus stations for people who have to travel to get to work and therefore have more problems practicing social distancing will start tomorrow Monday.

The measure is aimed at facilitating compliance with Health Ministry recommendations on movement under the state of alarm for workers who cannot work at home or get to their jobs in their own vehicles, by bike or on foot and who therefore have no choice but to use public transport.

Local Civil Protection volunteers, State security forces and Local Police officers will be responsible for giving out one mask per person and recommending their use whenever it is not possible to keep a distance from others of at least two metres.

Also in the last few days, the Almeria provincial government received an order of 92,000 face masks. This was in addition to the 60,000 face masks, 2,000 protective suits and 45,000 gloves the administration had already acquired.

The Diputacion-financed personal protection materials are for the administration’s personnel, bodies dependent on the institution and local councils of municipalities of less than 20,000 inhabitants who need them.

The provincial government said it would carry on paying for protection materials with its own funds.





“We are going to continue investing everything necessary to reinforce still more protection for our employees and to guarantee access to these materials to the councils which need it”, stressed Diputacion spokesman Fernando Gimenez.

The deputy also highlighted the administration’s financial, logistical, legal and technical support to Almeria’s 103 municipalities since the start of the coronavirus health crisis. Also the establishment of services like telephone helplines for the elderly, psychological support through Social services and assistance with the purchase of basic essentials and medication for people in Covid-19 high-risk groups.

“The president pledged that the Diputacion was going to be a support for the councils and for Almerians, and that is what it is doing with the protection measures and also with initiatives for dealing with confinement: online sporting, cultural and educational activities”, Gimenez commented.