Spain to distribute 10 million masks to staff returning to work next week on public transport

Spain’s law and security forces will distribute 10 million face masks to all those returning to work next week using public transport links.

“These masks are exclusively for employees returning to work using public transport systems, such as metro, trains and buses, where it’s complicated to maintain social distancing,” stated Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska.

-- Advertisement --

She also made it clear that the face masks are “recommended, but not obligatory”. “If you don’t want to use it, you don’t have to,” Marlaska added.

The 10 million masks will be distributed by law and security forces “to guarantee distribution and to protect the public”, she explained. In addition, Marlaska warned that the law and security agents would be also be ensuring that the lockdown measures are adhered to.