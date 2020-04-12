Spain controls on France and Spain borders extended for two weeks

THE Spanish government has extended controls along the borders with France and Portugal for another two weeks.

The Interior Ministry announced on Saturday that controls will now remain in place until midnight on April 25 as part of the measures aimed at halting the spread of coronavirus, which has infected more than 158,000 people in Spain and led to more than 16,000 deaths.

The controls could be further extended if necessary, Interior Minister Fernando Grande Marlaska said.

Controls on land borders between Spain and the two neighbouring countries came into force on March 17. Entry into Spain is only permitted for Spanish citizens, people resident in Spain, cross-border workers and anyone with documentation proving a situation of necessity or force majeure.

The restrictions do not apply to the transport of goods which ensure the continuity of economic activity and the maintenance of the supply chain.

The measure does not apply either to foreigners who are accredited members of diplomatic missions, consular offices and international bodies in Spain in the case of travel related to their official duties.

The border controls extension comes under article 28 of the Schengen Borders Code, which allows the temporary reestablishment of interior controls in situations like the Covid-19 pandemic.





Also in place are restrictions on cross-border travel coming through ports and airports and the temporary closure of land control posts for entering and leaving Spain through Ceuta and Melilla.

The Interior Ministry clarified that the measures do not apply to the land border with Andorra or the Gibraltar control post.