Queen urges British Public to “Follow lockdown to keep others safe” in first Easter Address

THE monarch’s pre-recorded speech offered support to those marking Easter privately and the wider country.

The Queen has stressed the importance of maintaining the coronavirus lockdown during the Easter Bank Holiday weekend, saying “by keeping apart we keep others safe.”

With the Covid-19 outbreak making church services impossible, the Queen has delivered what is believed to be her first Easter address, which had the resolute message: “We know that coronavirus will not overcome us.”

The Queen’s pre-recorded speech offered support to those marking Easter privately and the wider country, and she said: “But Easter isn’t cancelled; indeed, we need Easter as much as ever.”

It ended on a positive note: “May the living flame of the Easter hope be a steady guide as we face the future.”

The speech came after the Queen’s televised address to the nation last Sunday when she said by remaining united the country would overcome the virus, and told those in lockdown “we will meet again.”

The Queen said in her audio message recorded on Good Friday at Windsor Castle: “This year, Easter will be different for many of us, but by keeping apart we keep others safe.

“But Easter isn’t cancelled; indeed, we need Easter as much as ever.





“Easter is the most important period in the religious calendar for Christians. It is the culmination of holy week and celebrates the resurrection of Christ.”

The government is urging people to stay at home this Easter amid fears that with continuing good weather, people will flock to parks and beaches and undermine its social distancing strategy.