The dead body of a pensioner was discovered yesterday morning on Costa del Sol’s Torremolinos promenade.

THE police and ambulance were alerted by a passer-by who found an elderly man lying still on the ground.

Given the country’s lockdown restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, the police and ambulance staff used strict protocols to approach the body as cause of death could not be established at the scene.

The police have yet to confirm cause and time of death.