Mercadona Boss pushes Spanish PM for a “quick takeoff” as soon as Costa Blanca and the Costa-del-sol recover

The boss of Mercadona has held a crisis talk video meeting with Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez as his company writes of March as a total loss.

Mercadona’s president, Juan Roig, is trying to be hyperactive in the coronavirus crisis, both because of the challenge of maintaining his entire supermarket network and his obsession with avoiding a long economic collapse in Spain.

He was pushing the PM for a change in economic policy and the reconstruction of the country. At 70 years of age, and in a segment of the population at risk-, Juan Roig, continued to abide by all the necessary precautions at his Mercadona office in Valencia.

The meeting was via a video link with the Spanish PM hosting the meeting from the Moncloa Palace in Madrid. It is understood that Roig was pushing the PM to carefully think about any more lockdown extensions and to keep the business community well informed. He also admitted that March for Mercadona was as he called it ” a total write off”, the group didn’t make money in March.

British holidaymakers have historically shopped at Mercadona stores, finding them convenient and very reasonable price-wise, now they are stranded in the UK its easy to see how they affect the local economies of the Costa Blanca and the Costa-del-sol, we need them!

Mercadona

Created in 1977 by the Cárnicas Roig Group, currently, it has 1,634 stores across Spain and 10 in Portugal, and a staff of 90.000 employees



