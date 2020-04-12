Latest worldwide coronavirus statistics from Spain – Breaking news from the USA – Posted after midnight GMT

ACCORDING to the latest Worldometer statistics (at 02.00am GMT today), more than 1,779,864 people have now been diagnosed with the coronavirus (Covid-19) around the world to date, compared to 1,699,583, yesterday.

Of today’s total, 1,268,320 people are currently infected, of which 50,592 (4 per cent) are in critical condition. Out of the remaining 511,544 cases, 402,765 have recovered or have been discharged.

However, 108,779 have died from the disease to date. With more than 20,577 Covid-19 fatalities, the US has become the country with the most coronavirus-related deaths worldwide, surpassing that of Italy (19,468), according to Worldometer data.

The US also registered the most Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours (1,830) followed by the UK (917), France (635) and Italy ( 619). Spain counted 525 deaths yesterday, dropping for the third consecutive day.

Approximately 532,879 people have now tested positive for Covid-19 in the US, followed by Spain (163,027), and Italy (152,271). Check out the complete breakdown from Worldometer below.



