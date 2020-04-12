Covid-19 Cases: No Further Deaths Reported in Spain’s Southern Costa Blanca Region

NO more deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours in two health department areas in the southern Costa Blanca, according to a Valencian Health department briefing this Sunday morning (April 12).

The total number of fatalities remain at 34 in the Torrevieja health area, whilst the figure stands at eight in the Orihuela health area.

The number of new cases for Torrevieja have gone up by nine to a total of 306, whilst Orihuela has gone to 102, five more compared to Saturday.

The Orihuela health area takes in 168,000 people led by Orihuela City, along with the municipalities of Almoradí, Callosa de Segura, Cox, Granja de Rocamora, Bigastro, Benferri, Albatera, Catral, Jacarilla, Redován, Rafal, Daya Vieja, Daya Nueva, Dolores and Algorfa.

The Torrevieja health department serves 186,000 residents, and besides Torrevieja, it serves the Orihuela Costa, Pilar de la Horadada, San Fulgencio, Guardamar, Rojales, Benijófar, Los Montesinos, San Miguel de Salinas and Formentera de Segura.