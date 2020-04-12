Councillors in small town on Spain’s Costa Almeria donate chunk of pay to Covid-19 research

THE Mayor of Garrucha and councillors on her governing team are donating €10,000 of their salaries to research into coronavirus.

The money will go to the Spanish Ministry of Science and Innovation’s CISC scientific research centre “for the purpose of financing different research projects being carried out in the search for a vaccine against Covid-19, among others”, explained council leader Maria Lopez Cervantes in a notification posted on the local authority’s Facebook page.

“In the face of the serious health, social and economic crisis caused by Covid-19, we want to demonstrate our firmest commitment with our society”, the Mayor stated.

Lopez Cervantes also expressed on behalf of the council team gratitude for and recognition of all the people whose work is contributing to the fight against the pandemic.

She added, “At the same time we never tire of thanking and recognising the immense work of health personnel, cleaning staff, works and service, the women providing assistance in the home, the Local Police, Guardia Civil and Civil Protection and he workers who continue their work in the services and businesses which supply us with essential need goods and services.

“In the hope this terrible situation ends as soon as possible, this government team wants to thank the people of Garrucha for their commitment, solidarity and patience”, the Mayor ends.



