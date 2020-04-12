Costa Blanca in Spain Flood Disaster Area Getting New Protection

A MAJOR flood-hit area of the Costa Blanca’s Vega Baja region that was hit badly in last September’s storms, has got a major boost.

The town of Almoradi will soon see the end of crucial building work to reduce the chances of future flood misery.

-- Advertisement --

The inland municipality is seeing the walls of the River Segura get reinforced in the section where they fell apart in the wake of last autumn’s record-breaking Gota Fria downpours.

Work should be finished within a few weeks, and ironically is only behind schedule due to heavy rain in March.