Costa Blanca in Spain Flood Disaster Area Getting New Protection

A MAJOR flood-hit area of the Costa Blanca’s Vega Baja region that was hit badly in last September’s storms, has got a major boost.
The town of Almoradi will soon see the end of crucial building work to reduce the chances of future flood misery.
The inland municipality is seeing the walls of the River Segura get reinforced in the section where they fell apart in the wake of last autumn’s record-breaking Gota Fria downpours.
Work should be finished within a few weeks, and ironically is only behind schedule due to heavy rain in March.