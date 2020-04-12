Coronavirus: UK predicted to outstrip Spain and Italy and be ‘worst affected country in Europe’

The UK could end up being the “worst affected country in Europe” from coronavirus, according to an infectious diseases expert and government adviser.



Sir Jeremy Farrar, who is a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), admitted the UK could outstrip the death rate seen in other badly-hit countries such as Italy and Spain.

On Friday, it was announced that another 980 people had died in UK hospitals with COVID-19, a record daily number that exceeded the worst daily figures of any other European country.

SAGE play a key role in advising the government on its coronavirus response and will be providing evidence to ministers this week as they review the current lockdown measures.

Despite expressing hope the UK was coming close to a point when the number of new coronavirus infections was beginning to reduce, Sir Jeremy admitted the country’s death rate could exceed that of other European countries.

“The UK is likely to be certainly one of the worst, if not the worst affected country in Europe,” he told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show.

Sir Jeremy is director of the Wellcome Trust, which helped found the global Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation (CEPI), that is leading efforts to find a COVID-19 vaccine.





He suggested a vaccine might be available this autumn but, until one is available, it was “probably inevitable” that “second and third waves” of coronavirus would occur.

“It is my view that treatment and vaccines are our only true exit strategy from this,” Sir Jeremy said.

SAGE is made up of various different groups of scientists who feed their data into the body in efforts to provide coordinated scientific advice to ministers.

An analysis of the number of coronavirus deaths in Italy, Spain and France suggests the UK is so far experiencing less deaths per 100,000 people than those other countries.

Business Secretary Alok Sharma stressed that “different countries have different cycles” in the spread of coronavirus.

Mr Sharma reiterated the government would need to wait until it was certain the peak of the outbreak in the UK had been passed until they could consider ending the lockdown measures.