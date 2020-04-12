Coronavirus: British Government eager for Parliament to return to work on April 21

A WHITEHALL source has confirmed that Parliament will return after the Easter recess, a day after cross-party calls for the immediate recall of the house.

A spokeswoman for Jacob Rees-Mogg, leader of the House, added: “Parliament will return on April 21 to fulfil its essential constitutional functions of conducting scrutiny, authorising spending and making laws.

“In these unprecedented times, technological solutions have already been implemented for select committee and options are being prepared for the Speaker, the government and other parties to consider next week. It is important that we have a comprehensive solution that does not inadvertently exclude any members. The Leader of the House of Commons will respond to the Leader of the Opposition’s letter in the usual way.”

It is not known as yet if the PM, Boris Johnson will attend the first session of Parliament.

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson was making “very good progress” on Saturday in his recovery in hospital from coronavirus, officials said, as the country’s death toll from the disease approached the grim milestone of 10,000.

in theory, he could conduct a session via video link as does the Spanish President, Pedro Sanchez.