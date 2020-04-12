British holidaymakers returning to Spain’s Costa del Sol & Costa Blanca face new regulations on the beach

British holidays will face new regulations on the beaches of holiday results when they return to Spain.

Brits will be in for a bit of a surprise when they eventually return to Spain’s favourite holiday resorts and life won’t be the same on the golden sands of Spain’s famous beaches.

Whilst they are used to lying out on close knit sun beds with their families in front of beach bars, or sprawled with loved ones on carefully laid out towels together, for the time being those days will be over.

Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto confirmed today on Easter Sunday, that Spain will maintain its social distancing rules to curb the spread of the coronavirus once nationwide lockdown ends, even on the beaches.

Each holidaymaker on the beaches will have to be six feet apart for the foreseeable future.

As the news broke today readers of the Euro Weekly News from the UK called to check if the information was correct and expressed their thoughts.

Paul Knightsbridge from Ivybridge near Plymouth said:

“Hey that won’t put us off, in fact it could be a benefit not being so close to the Mrs, I won’t get nagged every hour to put her suncream on,” he joked.

Whilst Simon Tucker joked “Can they make it a bit further, I may be able to slip off for a pint.





“Although on a serious note, it’s understandable really, keeping everyone safe, I won’t let it affect my holiday that’s for sure, I can’t wait to get back on the Spanish beaches.”

Although Lyn Prothero from Cardiff said: “I can’t see how it’s going to work, surely reopen for us holidaymakers, then facilities are going to be open too, so what happens in the seaside bars etc? I can’t see it working myself with hundreds on the beaches, they will never be able to police it.”

It’s going to be interesting to see how the ruling will be policed that’s for sure when eventually the holidaymakers arrive, only time will tell once lockdown is eventually over.