BREAKING NEWS: UK Coronavirus numbers of deaths have surpassed 10,000 this Easter Sunday.

The UK confirm a total amount of 10,532 deaths due to Coronavirus this Easter Sunday.

In England 657 more people have died from the virus in Hospital.

The numbers also do not give a true picture as they do not include the lives that have been lost in UK’s care homes.

More than 5,000 people in Wales have been infected with coronavirus as the death toll continues to rise.

Health officials confirmed that a further 18 people have died from the virus.

More figures are to follow from Scotland and Northern Ireland.



