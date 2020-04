SPANISH health officials say there have been a further 619 reported Covid-19 deaths in the country bringing the total to 16,972

Spain’s daily death toll from the coronavirus has risen by 619 on Sunday from a nearly three-week low of 510 on Saturday, the Health Ministry said, breaking a three-day streak of daily declines.

The country’s total death toll from the virus climbed to 16,972 from 16,353, the ministry said in a statement. Overall cases rose to 166,019 from 161,852.