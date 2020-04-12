BREAKING NEWS: Race fans on Spain’s Costa del Sol & Costa Blanca mourn the loss of Formula One racer and OBE Stirling Moss who’s died aged 90

SIR Stirling Craufurd Moss, OBE, a regular visitor to the Costa del Sol has died aged 90.

Stirling Moss, known as the British former Formula One racing driver, has died aged 90.

Moss was known to be a regular visitor to the Costa del Sol, and many Spaniards and expats living in Spain are saddened to hear of this heartbreaking news.

Piers Morgan, has taken to Twitter to express his sadness for the loss of Moss.

Sir Moss, was an inductee into the International Motorsports Hall of Fame, (born 17 September 1929) won 212 of the 529 races he entered across several categories of competition and has been described as ‘the greatest driver never to win the World Championship.’