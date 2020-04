Comedian and actor Tim Brooke-Taylor has died after contracting coronavirus, his agent said, he was 79.

After the end of The Goodies on UK television, Brooke–Taylor also worked again with Garden and Oddie on the animated television comedy series Bananaman, in which Brooke–Taylor was the narrator, as well as voicing the characters of King Zorg of the Nurks, Eddie the Gent, Auntie and Appleman.