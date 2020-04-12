BREAKING NEWS: BORIS JOHNSON HAS BEEN DISCHARGED FROM HOSPITAL

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from St Thomas London after spending most of the week in an Intensive Care Unit.

The PM was believed to be on his way to Chequers where he will carry on to govern the country via video link where he will have time to rest and recover.

The PM was admitted to the hospital last week and was on oxygen almost immediately and spent the first three nights in an ICU.

His fiance had also shown symptoms of the coronavirus but it is understood she is fine now.

