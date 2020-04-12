Brave 92-year-old Costa del Sol Coronavirus survivor makes it home in time to celebrate wife’s 93rd birthday

A 92-YEAR-OLD Costa del Sol man who has beaten coronavirus has been able to return home in time to celebrate his wife’s 93rd birthday today.

Joseph Gómez was discharged from Regional Hospital of Malaga on Wednesday, April 8, after being treated for the respiratory disease for 10 days.

The retired bank manager was in critical care for several days with the illness, which started with fevers and feeling ill for a week before he was admitted to hospital.

His wife, Elizabeth called for an ambulance, which arrived within 15 minutes and he was taken to the hospital, after he began struggling to breathe the couple’s son, Tomas told EWN.

He added: “This time last week he was saying: ‘I don’t think I’m going to get through this.’ It was a very worrying time. Now he is on the road to recovery.

“We were thinking the worst when he was critical for a number of days, but about the middle of the week in hospital the medical team taking care of him said he was past the critical point.

“Although he was still struggling to sleep and eat, by the Friday or Saturday he began to feel a bit better and to sound more like my dad, and he began eating a bit more.”





Tomas said his dad’s faith and support from friends and neighbours helped him through, and is delighted to be home in time for his wife’s, Elizabeth’s 93rd birthday on Easter Sunday.

Tomas is also looking forward to giving his dad a long overdue cake for his birthday, which was in March, but she was forced to freeze it due to self-isolation.

As well as birthday celebrations, the Gómez couple will be celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary this summer.