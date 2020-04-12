Bill Gates criticises world leaders for not preparing for a global pandemic

Bill Gates has said ‘we weren’t ready’ for the coronavirus and criticised governments for not doing enough to prepare for a global pandemic.

The Microsoft co-founder has slammed world leaders for not investing in testing and equipment sooner when the virus first came to light in China last December.

-- Advertisement --

In an interview with BBC Breakfast’s today, Gates said that ‘very few countries are going to get an A-grade’ for the way they responded to the threat posed by the disease that gripped the world just three months.

Globally, at least 1.7 million people have been infected, 102,000 have died and 404,000 have recovered from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Those reported numbers underestimate the true scope of the outbreak, due to limited testing, uneven counting of the dead and some governments desire to hide the scope of their outbreaks.

Speaking from Seattle today, Gates, who along with his wife Melinda have worked to fund the development of vaccines around the world, slammed governments for not preparing for a pandemic by simulating possible scenarios and stress-testing their infrastructure.

As a result of this lack of preparation, Gates said ‘we find ourselves in uncharted territories’.





Chairing the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, he has donated more than $45 billion towards vaccination research in the hope of tackling pandemics including coronavirus and Ebola.