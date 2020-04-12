Another rise in coronavirus infections in Spain’s Balearic Islands

CORONAVIRUS infections have gone up again in the Balearic Islands.

Health Ministry figures show a further 27 people have tested positive since Saturday. The total case number currently stands at 1,534.

There have also been another 10 Covid-19 related deaths, bringing the number of fatal victims in the archipelago to 112.

Balearic government Infections Diseases Committee head Javier Arranz explained that not all the fatalities were from the last 24 hours, but that the figures reflected when they had been certified.

In all 805 people have been hospitalised, and of these 142 had have required treatment in intensive care.

The encouraging figure of the day is the additional 91 patients who have defeated the virus. This means that 848 patients in the Balearics have now recovered from Covid-19, representing 52.2 per cent of total cases.

The archipelago accounts for 0.92 per cent of coronavirus infections in Spain, 0.62 per cent of deaths and 1.3 per cent of recoveries.





The islands’ infection rate for the last fortnight is 50.11 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, compared with a national average of 185.4.