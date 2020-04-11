WHO launches investigation after 100 recovered Covid-19 patients in South Korea become reinfected

THE World Health Organisation (WHO) has launched an investigation into how Covid-19 patients who have been discharged become reinfected days later after more than 100 such cases in South Korea.

Director of the Korean Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, Jeong Eun-kyeong, warned the virus may have “reactivated” in these people who recovered and may now be infecting others.

In response, WHO confirmed it is “aware of reports of people who have tested negative for Covid-19 using PCR (direct viral tests) and after a few days they test positive again,” and has launched an inquiry.

-- Advertisement --

The organisation said a patient is normally discharged from hospital once they have tested negative in two consecutive tests performed within 24 hours.

And various studies show there is a period of approximately two weeks between the onset of symptoms and recovery in mild coronavirus patients.