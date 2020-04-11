Sunbathing Covidiot gets so drunk that THREE paramedics need to treat him despite being in high demand amid COVID-19

A covidiot decided to celebrate the Good Friday Bank Holiday by getting so drunk he passed out by the river, requiring three paramedics to treat him while the service is already stretched to its limit.

Sarah Fleming and her husband Darren, who manage a riverside pub, were enjoying a quiet read on their patio in Kingston upon Thames when they spotted the man stumbling nearby.

One of their live-in staff members had earlier spotted him rubbing lotion on himself and sunbathing behind a wall where passersby could not see him.

He then proceeded to projectile vomit all over a cement staircase where the swans normally gather and he then passed out, before three paramedics arrived to treat him despite the emergency services being pushed to the brink by coronavirus.

Footage taken by Ms Fleming shows the man seated upright and retching beside two paramedics wearing protective equipment at his side, the other one not in shot.

Ms Fleming said: ‘The paramedics had to spend precious time and resources attending to this chap. The selfishness is mind boggling.

‘If ever you needed an image which encapsulated what we had hoped NOT to witness this Easter weekend, I think this might capture it.’





The Metropolitan Police said they did not attend the scene and no arrests were made.