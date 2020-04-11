Spain’s ‘stay indoors’ message hits home as DGT confirms Easter Friday traffic in Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca down 95.2 per cent

Motorists appear to have taken the Easter message ‘stay at home’ seriously as Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) confirmed today that Good Friday traffic in Costa del Sol, Costa Blanca and Spain as a whole was down 95.25 per cent on the equivalent day last month.

THIS most notable decrease was seen in Malaga, which recorded a 95 per cent reduction in traffic entering the city and a 94 per cent drop in people leaving it.

The Spanish city with the least reduced movements on its roads was Valencia, though it still experienced a fall of 91 per cent in both exits and accesses.

Overall, the number of vehicles leaving and entering larger towns and cities was 93 per cent lower yesterday and long-distance movements across regions registered a 95.20 per cent drop compared to an equivalent day last month.

There was also an average of 92 per cent less urban movements.

Durante toda la #SemanaSanta intensificamos los controles nocturnos para evitar desplazamientos indebidos a segundas residencias. Contribuye a evitar los contagios y a frenar el #COVID19#QuédateEnCasa Imágenes cedidas por @EFEnoticias @EFETV pic.twitter.com/TybN9NyW07

— Dir. Gral. Tráfico (@DGTes) April 10, 2020

INTENSIFIED SURVEILLENCE: Night time controls stepped up to reduce trips to second homes over the Easter period.

These are the highest decreases in traffic since the State of Alarm was declared, the DGT confirmed today.

Figures collected the day before, on Thursday, also show a decline, specifically 81.20 per cent less long-distance movements of heavy vehicles and a 91.92 per cent drop in border traffic.

The border between Spain and Portugal saw 94.11 per cent less incoming movements and a 92.39 per cent drop in outgoing traffic.

At the crossings with France there was a reduction of 87.54 per cent in incoming traffic and 93.65 per cent less outgoing movements.