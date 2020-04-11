Spain’s police convert water cannon truck into disinfectant machine to wipe out Covid-19

Spain’s National Police has converted its water cannon truck into a disinfectant machine to wipe out coronavirus (Covid-19).

THE water cannon truck, which was bought back in 2014 for around €350,000, can now be put to good use for the first time in six years, according to the National Police.

Thanks to collaboration with the University of Alcala de Henares, its engineers helped to create nozzles capable of spraying solution to efficiently disinfect large open areas.

According to the police, the effectiveness of the machine has now been “scientifically proven” to work, and is ready to disinfect outside spaces, such as city squares and parks, to stamp out the virus.