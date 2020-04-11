Spain’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 16,000 but increase is the LOWEST for 19 days

SPAIN’S death toll from coronavirus goes past the 16,000-mark but the new number of fatalities HAS decreased again by 510, the lowest total since March 24.

According to the latest figures from the Ministry of Health just released this Easter Saturday, there have now been 16,353 deaths. The rise is again lower than Friday’s rise of 605 which in itself was the lowest so far.

The number of infections increased by 4,380 to 161,852. This is more than Friday’s increase of 4,576, but is attributed to more testing.

The number of patients who have recovered from the coronavirus and have been discharged from hospital now stands at 59,109 compared to 55,668 on Friday.

This news comes as millions of Spaniards are to be given special face masks in the next few days before they travel on public transport, the government has confirmed.

They will be distributed at train and metro stations, as well as bus terminals, by an army of volunteers.

Health officials say it will not be compulsory to wear them but their advice to do so has changed following expert advice.





The masks are slightly different to the ones being used in hospitals and there are versions for adults and children. It is a new kind of hygienic or barrier mask.

Spain’s lockdown is continuing until at least April 26, with another extension expected until May 10, but a two-week temporary ban on ‘non-essential workers’ has now been lifted and they return to work on Monday.