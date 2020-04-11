‘See you soon’ selfies competition to remind tourists Spain’s Mallorca will be waiting on the other side of coronavirus crisis

A SELFIES competition is the latest initiative in the Mallorca government’s ‘See You Soon’ campaign aimed at reinforcing the island’s appeal among its main visitor markets amidst the damage and uncertainty the coronavirus crisis has created for the tourism sector.

Members of the public are invited to share images of themselves at home along with something which reminds them of Mallorca. The idea is to underline the message that “everything will be alright”, and that Mallorca will be ready and waiting to welcome tourists once again when the health emergency situation comes to an end.

The campaign is also aimed highlighting the importance of everyone doing their bit to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic by respecting government imposed restrictions on movement and for now staying at home.

The Consell de Mallorca has created the ‘landing page’ website www.stayhomemallorca.es to support the promotional actions.