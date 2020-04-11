Protected Monkey discovered Walking the Streets of a Town in Costa Blanca Spain

A LOCAL resident of the Maryvilla Urbanisation in Calpe was surprised to see an unaccompanied monkey wandering around the streets so contacted Seprona, the animal section of the Guardia Civil.

When they arrived, they discovered that it was a healthy looking Tamarind (later identified as Tamarino Labiado) from South America which is a protected species under the Cites Convention, meaning that no individual should own one.

-- Advertisement --

It was taken to the Primadomus primate recovery centre in Villena where it was checked and found to be in perfect health but was unchipped.

Officers assume that whoever owned the monkey was worried that it might carry some form of infection, perhaps coronavirus Covid-19, so they simply abandoned it to the streets.

Whilst the animal is being taken care of, officers from the Altea detachment of the Guardia Civil will be attempting to find the owner.