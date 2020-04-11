Police wait to intercept private jet full of billionaires and young woman trying to get to 50k a night villa in France

A group of billionaires attempted to land in the south of France and travel to their £50,000 a night luxury villa during the coronavirus lockdown.

The party of ten, three businessmen, three young women and various staff, were planning to fly by helicopter to a stunning £60m villa called Alang Alang where they would stay during the Covid-19 pandemic.

-- Advertisement --

But customs and police officers barred them from stepping off the jet and ordered them to return to the UK following a three-hour standoff on the tarmac.

A member of the travelling party told Mail Online they were not holidaymakers but three billionaires on their way to the cliffside villa to complete a business deal that would have created over 900 jobs.

He claimed the others in the party were bodyguards, a secretary and translators.

he businessman would not give any further details but said the trip had been booked days in advance with airport authorities and blamed the French authorities for being ‘stupid’.

He said:’ The problem was the stupid ignorance in the time of Covid 19.





‘This was not a holiday in France but a big a project and investment in France. But now and for the future it has stopped.’

The businessman claimed the failure of the project would mean 994 jobs would not be created.