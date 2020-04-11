Personal Plea to Chinese president sees emergency flight landing in Gran Canaria Spain

A personal plea to the Chinese PM was answered by an emergency flight carrying medical supplies

A CARGO plane operated by One Airways has landed this morning in Gran Canaria delivering much-needed supplies to tackle the coronavirus.

The equipment was supplied by the Chinese government after it heard that the Island had suffered badly from the islands’ epidemic and was in dire need of supplies.

The first non-stop mercy flight landed to applause from control tower staff, one tweeted:

“The plane is beautiful and even more so the cargo it carries. Congratulations to One Airways and the crew who made it all possible”.

Ground crew unloads the precious cargo at Las Palmas Airport from the first non-stop medical aid flight out of the Chinese mainland.
As the Spanish mainland itself does not have enough equipment to fight the virus so they were in the same position until the Chinese PM was made aware of its plight.
Tons of masks, gloves, ventilators and personal protective equipment were sent to help the island in its battle against Covid-19.
The island depends heavily on tourism, as does the Spanish mainland, flights to Gran Canaria can be booked online for June this year and onwards.

 



