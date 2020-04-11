Personal Plea to Chinese president sees emergency flight landing in Gran Canaria Spain

A CARGO plane operated by One Airways has landed this morning in Gran Canaria delivering much-needed supplies to tackle the coronavirus.

The equipment was supplied by the Chinese government after it heard that the Island had suffered badly from the islands’ epidemic and was in dire need of supplies.

The first non-stop mercy flight landed to applause from control tower staff, one tweeted:

“The plane is beautiful and even more so the cargo it carries. Congratulations to One Airways and the crew who made it all possible”.