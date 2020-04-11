NHS England Nurse Dies at Home after Displaying Covid-19 Symptoms

A WARWICKSHIRE nurse has died after self-isolating at her home for a week, after she suspected that she might have contracted the coronavirus.

Forty-seven-year-old Sister Leilani Dayrit worked at the St Cross Hospital in Rugby, and was an asthma sufferer.

Professor Andy Hardy, chief executive at the University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust, confirmed the death of a staff member at the Rugby hospital, but added that her cause of death in regard to the coronavirus had not yet been confirmed.

He said “all our thoughts” were with her family, friends and colleagues.

“The trust is doing everything it can to support both the family and our staff during this very difficult and distressing time,” Professor Hardy added.

Leilani’s daughter Mary said her mother had stopped breathing and paramedics were unable to revive her.

She said: “My mum was selfless until the very end,” adding she “put other people’s well-being before her own.





“Me and dad tried to revive her as she’d stopped breathing and paramedics tried their best but couldn’t,” she said.

More than £8,000 has been donated on a GoFundMe page to help Mrs Dayrit’s family.

In a post on the site, Ms Dayrit said: “My mum was selfless until the very end and made sure to spread joy, happiness and love to anyone that ever needed it.”