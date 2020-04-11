Motorhome holiday nightmare in Spain as Costa del Sol parked up motor homer reveals all

Holiday nightmare for some on Spain’s Costa del Sol as they are trapped in motorhomes parked up with nowhere to go.

THE life of cruising around Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca in a motorhome is normally an idyllic thought for thousands, escaping the winter blues of the UK and other cold countries and cruising the sunny climes of Spain, but right now it has turned into a complete nightmare as the State of Alarm takes place and lockdown conditions enforced.

A motorhome life, is being used to a confined space of living but normally broken up with travel and when parked up, plenty of open air beach walks and activities but currently motor homers are totally trapped in their very small living space.

This morning Dave Johnson told the Euro Weekly News how life is right now:

“Trapped is the word, hey I’m not complaining, mI’m safe and alive but the conditions are a severe test at present that’s for sure, we can’t obviously get out to walk apart from a trip to the shop and to be honest I stretch that out as long as possible.”

Dave who is parked up in Carvajal just down from Spain’s Fuengirola went onto explain:

“I drove down from Manchester in February, a few days here and a few days there and got as far as this little favourite spot just outside the Red Dragon bar, I normally have the bar one side and the beach the other as well as the town close by, but now I’m trapped inside my cabin space.

“The police have me marked so I can’t use the excuse of going to the shop regularly so do tend to stretch it out as long as possible, I’m on my own as I lost my wife last year, it gives me a little bit more space than some others, my day is filled listening to the radio, watching TV, to break up that routine, I sit in the driver’s seat waving at dog walkers, that’s it apart from sleeping!





“Now and then I sit with the motor home door open to see daylight and get fresh air, but a few times the police have pulled up and asked me to shut my door.

“Life is normally great in a motorhome, as soon as you get bored you just set off to a new destination, but with travel now banned, I’m glued to the kerb of the roadside. Today I hear the border closures are extended further meaning no chance of travel, when I think about it I am literally trapped inside a small metal can with nowhere to go right now, going from a great travelling lifestyle to a complete nightmare, normally I would be hitting the Algarve right now, but today I’m trapped and expect to be for a long time yet outside a shut pub!”

Dave though despite his confinement is in good spirits and no doubt many other motor home travellers are in exactly the same position.