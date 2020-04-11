More than half testing positive for Covid-19 in Balearic Islands defeat virus

MORE than 50 per cent of the people testing positive for Covid-19 in the Balearic Islands have recovered from the virus.

This isn’t the only good news from the archipelago today, Saturday. New coronavirus contagions have risen by less than half the number over the last 24 hours than in the previous day.

The latest Health Ministry figures show a further 19 people have tested positive for Covid-19 since yesterday, compared with 40 new cases between Thursday and Friday. Sixteen of the new contagions are in old people’s homes.

The Balearics’ coronavirus total currently stands at 1,507, with 757 recoveries.

The very bad news is than another five people have lost their lives to the illness. The fatality total for the islands is now 102.

By Saturday 288 health sector workers in the Balearics had contracted coronavirus, representing 19 per cent of all cases.

Another 348 of the islands’ cases have been in residences for the elderly.



