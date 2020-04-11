More coronavirus recoveries than new infections on Spain’s Costa Almeria

THE spread of Covid-19 in Almeria looks to be slowing, with more than three times the number of people recovering from the virus between Friday and Saturday than new contagions.

The latest update from the Junta de Andalucia’s Health and Families department show the number of coronavirus cases in the province has risen by three to 403, while another 10 people have defeated the illness, putting the total at 83.

In all 171 infected patients have had to be hospitalised and 33 have needed intensive care.

A further three people have lost their lives in the last 24 hours. The number of fatal coronavirus victims in Almeria stands at 32.