Latest worldwide coronavirus statistics from Spain – Breaking news from the USA – Posted after midnight GMT

ACCORDING to the latest Worldometer statistics (at 02.00am GMT today), more than 1,699,583 people have now been diagnosed with the coronavirus (Covid-19) around the world to date, compared to 1,601,302, yesterday.

Of today’s total, 1,220,524 people are currently infected, of which 49,830 (4 per cent) are in critical condition. Out of the remaining 479,059 cases, 376,325 have recovered or have been discharged. However, 102,734 have died from the disease to date.

-- Advertisement --

The US now also has over half a million confirmed coronavirus cases, according to Worldometer statistics – almost a third of the world’s total cases, followed by Spain (158,273) and Italy (147,577). With more than 18,725 fatalities to date, the US Covid-19 death toll has surpassed that of Spain (16,081) and is now very close to overtaking Italy (18,849).

The US continues to be the country with the most confirmed cases in the last 24 hours (33,752), followed by the UK (8,681) and Spain (5,051). The US also registered the most deaths in the last 24 hours (2,035), followed by France (987) and the UK (980). See the breakdown from Worldometer below.