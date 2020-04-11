Ireland’s PM extends lockdown to 5th May to ‘save lives’

IRELAND’S Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has extended country’s coronavirus lockdown by three more weeks, until at least Tuesday 5th May. He said the decision to extend lockdown restrictions was made after taking “expert advice”.

“I know many of us would like to know when things will go back to normal and life will be as it was,” he stated at a press briefing on Good Friday.

-- Advertisement --

“We are working towards that time and we’re planning carefully, so that we get there safely. The truth is nobody knows when that will be or how our lives will be different when it comes,” he added. “All we can do for now is to take one day at a time. To think of others and to choose hope and solidarity over self-interest and fear. Your decisions will save lives.”