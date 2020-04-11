Holiday and Expat area of Quesada on Spain’s Costa Blanca Sees Drug Trafficker Trapped by Lockdown Check

A 19-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested in Quesada for selling cocaine and he was also sanctioned for breaking State of Alarm rules.

Guardia Civil officers spotted three people in a vehicle, which they stopped as it was against the current restrictions which only allow a maximum of two in a car under certain circumstances.

The trio offered a variety of excuses like “we were only talking,” “we had arranged to meet to smoke a cigarette,” and “we were meeting up to get some money.”

The officers were not fooled and noticed the driver looked especially nervous, and so decided to check his vehicle.

They found 14 doses of cocaine and charged him with drug trafficking, whilst all three were sanctioned for breaking confinement rules.